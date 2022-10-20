50-year-old woman missing from Bedford Twp., Mich.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said she has "mental health issues" and is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 220 pounds and has brown curly hair and brown eyes.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Dana Dietrich, 50, was reported missing from her home in Lambertville, Michigan Thursday afternoon and is believed to be walking in the vicinity of Lambetville.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said she has "mental health issues" and is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 220 pounds and has brown curly hair and brown eyes. She is possibly wearing a plaid shirt and no shoes.

If located, please call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070, or 911.