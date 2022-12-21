50 North members prepare to ride out winter storm, change holiday plans

With travel expected to be difficult Friday into Saturday, members are adjusting holiday plans while the senior center prepares to be a warming shelter if needed.

Example video title will go here for this video

FINDLAY, Ohio — As holiday plans and severe winter weather are colliding this weekend, many people are being forced to change their plans last minute.

The dining hall at 50 North in Findlay was buzzing with activity and excitement on Wednesday as members discuss upcoming holiday and New Year's plans.

But for anyone with plans involving loved ones outside of Hancock County, some hard decisions had to be made.

Beverly Phillips was going to host her extended family from Cincinnati. But plans have changed.

"The granddaughters don't know it yet, but they're going to be disappointed," Phillips said. "But we will replan it for one day next week because school's out. I'm flexible and they're flexible."

Lynda Gallant was planning to make the trip up to Sylvania on Christmas Eve, but business is getting in the way.

"I was supposed to go to Sylvania to be with my fiancé, but he does snow removal," Gallant said.

All week, 50 North has been reminding its members to be well prepared before the weather turns Thursday night.

Staff are prepared to open the facility as an official county warming shelter if called upon.

"We have a generator, so that's why we're chosen as one of those locations. And then we'll work with city officials and people to get people here because we don't want people going out in this weather," 50 North executive director Carolyn Copus said.

But while we're on the home stretch for both Christmas and winter weather, Copus is telling her members to get out and about now.

"The weather is gorgeous right now, get out there now," she said. "Get your shopping done, all the shopping, the grocery shopping, all of your shopping. Just get everything and be prepared."