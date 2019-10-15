FINDLAY, Ohio — One of the busiest senior centers in Ohio is right here in northwest Ohio, and they are currently working to expand their facilities.

50 North in Findlay offers plenty of opportunities for their 50 or older members year round. Between activities, help at home, nutrition, social worker outreach and transportation, they average about 450 daily visitors at their 26,000 square foot facility.

Their mission is to enrich lives and support independence.

"Staying at home, being isolated can be worse than having a chronic condition. So, first of all getting out of the house and socializing is important; and also, they're pushing being active," 50 North executive director Carolyn Copus said.

After moving into this building in 2009, their membership has ballooned by 92% to 5,000.

In order to not only continue their current level of service, but to offer more, 50 North has launched a fundraising campaign to expand the current facility to 46,000 square feet.

Currently, they have raised $3.5 million of the total $6 million price tag. And it's a much needed upgrade, as the representatives from the Area Office On Aging said the over 50 Hancock County population will only continue to grow.

"By 2035, that's going to be 44%. So, about 3,500 to 3,600 people in Hancock County will be 50 or older. So, we want to provide those services," Copus said.

The goal for this combined expansion and renovation project for it to wrap up sometime in mid 2021.

