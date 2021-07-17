50 North asking voters to approve renewal levy

The 1.2 mill levy generates about $2.3 million a year for the senior services center

FINDLAY, Ohio — What some call a vital service in Hancock County is turning to voters for help.

50 North's 5 year, 1.2 mill levy is due for renewal.

The current levy, which collects about 2.3 million dollars a year for the senior services center, expires at the end of 2022.

Leaders say the public dollars are vital for them to continue offering outreach, nutrition, and wellness services for the 50 and overpopulation of Hancock county.

"The tax levy covers about 61% of our operations. The rest of the money comes from the fees we charge people to come to our cafe, mobile meals, wellness and activities." said 50 North executive director Carolyn Copus

The executive director says a common misconception is that 50 North will be asking for more money following a large physical expansion last year.

But she says the millage will remain the same, and will cost taxpayers about $38 a year per 100K dollar home valuation.

And the new facilities allow 50 North to offer even better service, at the same price for taxpayers.

"And so, we're really able to spread out in the walking track area, and be able to provide programs that we never would have been able to with the facility we had before." said Copus