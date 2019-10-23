City of Toledo looking for public input on 5-year plan

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo is asking for your input on where you would like to see the town in five years.

"It's a very public process and it's very difficult to get people to understand this is their opportunity to really engage in forming the life of Toledo," Director of the Department of Neighborhoods Amy Sackman Odum said.

Odum wants Toledoans to get involved in planning how to use the tens of millions of dollars the city will be getting from the federal government over the next few years.

"We're doing two public meetings in the neighborhoods, we have public hearings coming up in the spring, but we really want to use this as an opportunity to start a conversation about what you want your life in Toledo to look like," Odum said.

Since the money comes from a grant, Odum says the town has to spend it in specific ways.

"It can be used to improve the quality of life through public services, it can be used for improving housing or it can be used to improve employment opportunities, job opportunities within the community," Odum said.

People like Alfonso Narvaez, President of One Village Council, went to the meeting on Tuesday so they can start the conversation in their neighborhoods.

"We have a lot of issues in our neighborhood, it's just a chance to get our voices heard," Narvaez said.

The city has to spend the money in low- or middle-income areas and on housing projects, neighborhood revitalization and homelessness.

"It was interesting to see how much money was spent on homelessness and housing. It's a little baffling at this time looking at those numbers, but from a money standpoint it was very interesting to see how much was being spent," Narvaez said.

People who attended the meeting made a list describing their community priorities; something the city hopes to get from every meeting they cover.

"It's not some place to come and complain, it's some place to come and provide your solutions. And how we can work together for the community at large and for individual neighborhoods," Odum said.

