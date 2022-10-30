Euclid community mourns 5-year-old boy, mother killed in Sunday apartment fire

Officials spotted flames in the kitchen area before finding a woman unconscious in the living room. A short time later, the child was located in his bedroom.

EUCLID, Ohio — Gabrielle Lepre-Goodson and her son Chase Goodson are dead following an apartment fire in Euclid Sunday morning.

According to a press release, Police first arrived at the Aljer Manor Apartments on Euclid Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. following reports of smoke in one of the hallways. After two officers failed to get inside one of the units due to "extreme heat and heavy smoke," firefighters were able to force their way in.

They found flames in the kitchen area before locating Gabrielle Lepre-Goodson unconscious in the living room. A short time later, her son Chase Goodson was located in his bedroom.

Both victims were rushed via ambulance to local hospitals, but sadly, both died from their injuries.

All other occupants in the building made it out safely, with crews from Euclid and four other area department battling the fire for about 15 minutes before getting it under control and preventing it from spreading to other homes. One Euclid firefighter hurt his back in the incident, but refused medical transport.

The exact cause of the incident is currently under investigation, with authorities believing the fire began somewhere in the kitchen.

3News' Lydia Esparra spoke to Euclid Assistant Fire Chief William Anderson who said many of his crew are struggling with this tragedy.

"Things like this you never forget. So I would ask your viewers to offer a prayer to the families and the victims of this and also to our firefighters.

She also spoke to a family member who was shocked and heartbroken after finding out it was his neice and great-nephew who had tragically passed due to the fire.

Cookie Goodson said, " I heard the fire trucks early this morning. I never dreamed that they were calling me to tell me my niece and great nephew had passed."

The family said the single mother and her son were beloved in the community.

Euclid City Schools released a statement on the tragic loss of life on Sunday evening:

With great sadness, we inform you of the loss of one of our Early Learning Village students and parent in a fire yesterday. This evening the ELV team will make phone calls to the families who shared the same classroom.

We do not have any additional information at this time. We wish to provide the family with privacy as they deal with this extremely difficult situation.

We know the loss of a classmate and friend can be a very difficult experience, especially for young children. We will have counseling staff available at the Early Learning Village this week to help anyone who may need their assistance.

We have also included a link that provides suggestions and resources to help children deal with grief: https://www.nasponline.org/.../schoo.../guidance-at-a-glance

The best support for your children during this time may be to continue their normal daily routines, including going to school and attending extracurricular activities. If you have concerns, questions, or need support for your family, please do not hesitate to contact the Early Learning Village at (216) 797-4700.

