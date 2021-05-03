5-week-old baby girl listed in Endangered Missing Advisory, Michigan State Police believe her to be in danger

MONROE, Michigan — Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 5-week-old girl whom authorities say was not turned over to child protective services in Calhoun County as ordered.
Five-week-old Samira Lynn Blackmon was last seen with her mother, Jakayla Shibrea Atchison, 26, who has failed with a court order to surrender Samira to Albion child protective services, MSP said.
Atchison last was seen Thursday night. She's believed to be driving a silver 2021 Toyota Camry with Ohio plates HRU5869.
MSP's report says that Samira is believed to be in danger. Samira weighs 7 pounds and is 22 inches long. Her clothing description was unknown.
Atchison is described by MSP as a black female who stands about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.
If you have any info about this incident please call 911 or Calhoun County Central Dispatch 269-781-0912.
The Endangered Missing Advisory announcements are used in Michigan when a case does not fit the circumstances for AMBER Alert procedures.
RELATED: Court records: Ohio mother tried to leave 6-year-old son in park then fatally dragged him with car