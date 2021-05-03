5-week-old baby girl listed in Endangered Missing Advisory, Michigan State Police believe her to be in danger

Monroe County is included in the advisory area that's being targeted to find 5-week-old Samira Blackmon, who was supposed to have been surrendered to child services.

MONROE, Michigan — Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 5-week-old girl whom authorities say was not turned over to child protective services in Calhoun County as ordered.

Five-week-old Samira Lynn Blackmon was last seen with her mother, Jakayla Shibrea Atchison, 26, who has failed with a court order to surrender Samira to Albion child protective services, MSP said.

Atchison last was seen Thursday night. She's believed to be driving a silver 2021 Toyota Camry with Ohio plates HRU5869.

MSP's report says that Samira is believed to be in danger. Samira weighs 7 pounds and is 22 inches long. Her clothing description was unknown.

Atchison is described by MSP as a black female who stands about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

If you have any info about this incident please call 911 or Calhoun County Central Dispatch 269-781-0912.