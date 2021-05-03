x
5-week-old baby girl listed in Endangered Missing Advisory, Michigan State Police believe her to be in danger

Monroe County is included in the advisory area that's being targeted to find 5-week-old Samira Blackmon, who was supposed to have been surrendered to child services.
MONROE, Michigan — Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 5-week-old girl whom authorities say was not turned over to child protective services in Calhoun County as ordered. 

Five-week-old Samira Lynn Blackmon was last seen with her mother, Jakayla Shibrea Atchison, 26, who has failed with a court order to surrender Samira to Albion child protective services, MSP said. 

Atchison last was seen Thursday night. She's believed to be driving a silver 2021 Toyota Camry with Ohio plates HRU5869. 

5-week-old Samira Blackmon is missing, last seen with her mother, Jakayla Atchison, who was to surrender the newborn to child protective services in Albion County.

MSP's report says that Samira is believed to be in danger. Samira weighs 7 pounds and is 22 inches long. Her clothing description was unknown. 

Atchison is described by MSP as a black female who stands about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. 

If you have any info about this incident please call 911 or Calhoun County Central Dispatch 269-781-0912.

The Endangered Missing Advisory announcements are used in Michigan when a case does not fit the circumstances for AMBER Alert procedures.  

