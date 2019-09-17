WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Traffic is restricted on I-75 following a five-vehicle crash near milepost 194 in Perrysburg Township.

Troopers on the scene reported that two lanes on the southbound side of the roadway are slow-moving and drivers should proceed with caution.

The accident involved several commercial vehicles. However, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has reported that no HAZMAT materials were spilled as a result.

Victoria Dugger

We will continue to keep you updated.

RELATED: Toledo's 'Pothole Blitz' program comes to an end

RELATED: First Alert Traffic: Ramp from US-24 westbound to I-475 is closed