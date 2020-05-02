TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL's First Alert Weather team is tracking a winter storm that is expected to hit Wednesday evening and last through Thursday morning.

A First Alert Day has been issued as poor road conditions could impact your morning commute.

Here are five things you should know ahead of the storm.

1. STORM TIMELINE

6 - 9 p.m.

Snowfall begins.

9 - 12 a.m.

This is when the heaviest snowfall is expected. Many spots could see 1-2” of snow in this three-hour window. To the south of Toledo, snow will switch to ice pellets. Under-treated roads will become snow covered. Main roads will likely be slushy and wet.

12 - 6 a.m.

Snow will begin to mix with ice pellets for many (except areas of lower Michigan). Under-treated roads will be snow covered. Main roads will be snowy and slushy.

6 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Expect scattered snow and ice pellet showers. Snowfall accumulation will largely be over by this time.

2. SNOW ACCUMULATION

The highest snow accumulations will be north of the Maumee River, especially across southern Michigan.

Snow will mix with more ice pellets the further south you go with this system. Ice pellets may switch to rain well south of Toledo for a time overnight.

Our forecasted snowfall map shows higher totals north where the storm is more likely to stay all snow. Lower to the south, ice or even rain may mix in overnight.

3. SCHOOL DELAYS

Widespread school delays are likely with this system on Thursday.

The chances of delays or closings are lower in areas south of Toledo, where lighter snow and ice are likely.

Be sure to watch Thursday morning as Meteorologist Chris Vickers highlights these districts with WTOL 11 exclusive School Delay Hot Spots Map.

4. FEBRUARY SNOWFALL

We are in the heart of winter. On average, January is our snowiest month, but February isn't far behind. There is still a lot of winter left to go and this storm will cut into our snowfall deficit.

Credit: National Weather Service Cleveland

5. SNOWFALL DEFICIT

It’s no secret that his has been a warm winter. That has led to well below normal snowfall totals so far.

The only time this season we were above average in terms of snowfall, was in early November with 4” of accumulation. We are now nearly a foot behind pace for snow in a typical winter.

