OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Ottawa Hills has named five semi-finalists to fill the superintendent position that will be left vacant by Superintendent Kevin Miller, who announced his resignation in February.

The candidates are:

Dr. Adam Fineske, current Sylvania Schools superintendent Kevin Herman, current Anthony Wayne assistant superintendent Dr. Ted Haselman, current Pike-Delta-York superintendent Virginia Potter, current Bethel Local Schools superintendent (Tipp City, OH) Richard Baird, current North Union Local Schools superintendent (Richwood, OH)

Ottawa Hills says the candidates will be interviewed in Executive Session on May 13 and 14.

Then the top two or three finalists will be interviewed by stakeholders on May 21 and 22.

It is unclear when a final decision will be announced.

Current superintendent Miller is resigning to join the Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA), a statewide group representing Ohio superintendents and other top administrators.

READ MORE: Ottawa Hills superintendent announces resignation

His last day with the district will be July 31.

Ottawa Hills was recently ranked #5 in a list of top best high schools in Ohio.

READ MORE: Ottawa Hills ranks in top 5 best high schools in Ohio