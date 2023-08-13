Geauga County Sheriff's Office: 5 people rescued from water after 2 boats capsize

According to officials, no one was seriously hurt.

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Five people were rescued from the water in Geauga County after two boats capsized on Sunday.

Troy Township Fire Department officials say that at 5:30 p.m. they responded to Eldon Russell Park for a reported boat capsized in the Cuyahoga River.

Upon arriving, the Troy Township Fire Department launched their boat with two personnel.

Fire officials rescued a family of five who were in two separate boats. Other kayakers on the water assisted with removing the victims from the water.

According to officials, all five individuals were taken to the hospital and suffered hypothermia.

