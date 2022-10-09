45th Applebutter Fest brings huge crowds to Grand Rapids, Ohio

“Everyone loves each other here today and with the large amount of people things have to work together smoothly. But it’s just a wonderful experience. It's the smells, the people, the energy. It's so much wonderful things here," said one craft maker at the event.



It's that combination that brings about 40-thousand people out to the little river town each year, according to the historical society of Grand Rapids.



Historical Society of Grand Rapids board member Michael Bailey said he has been stirring apple butter at the fest for 22 years.



"So, apple butter starts off as cider that we cook down. Like 50 gallons that's cooked down to 5 gallons. And then we just keep adding apples and apples and we cook them for 6 to 7 hours,” said Bailey.



Although it's a slow process, the volunteers use that time stirring the apple butter to catch up with old friends. They said it is a way to honor those who started this tradition back in 1977.



"We made one kettle that first year in 1977 and the next year by that time we bought three more kettles. We had a big crowd, and the rest is history,” said Steve Kryder, president of the Grand Rapids historical society and founder of the Applebutter Fest.



Kryder, said he never imagined that one kettle would turn into a 45-year celebration. But he's glad it did.