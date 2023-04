Toledo Fire & Rescue located a 44-year-old woman and pronounced her dead on scene.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating the death of a woman in east Toledo.

On April 21, first responders responded to the scene on Liberty Street just after 11 a.m. Upon arrival, Toledo Fire & Rescue located a 44-year-old woman and pronounced her dead on scene.

An investigation has been opened.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.