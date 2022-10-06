436 Toledo Blitz provides for families in need

The food pantry offers local families shopping carts full of food, clothes, furniture and connections to community resources.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — With rising inflation costs, it can be a struggle to secure food and even new clothes, but that's how 436 Toledo Blitz can help.

The Greater Grace Christian Church and Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission will host their first food pantry together to help families in need.

The event will happen at the Toledo Gospel's Administrative Offices at 117 W. Woodruff Ave. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The food pantry offers much more than just food for those struggling to make ends meet.

Toledo Gospel's Executive Director, Kelly Llanas, said there will be clothing giveaways, furniture giveaways, kid's activities and community outreach organizations "so that folks in the community can actually come out and meet and find different information of areas that can help them."

While the event's goal is to give families the supplies and connections they need, it wouldn't be a blitz without fun activities for kids to enjoy and bring the community together.

Llanas said there will be a bouncy house, arts and crafts and badges for children that say "I can be a community helper." The Toledo Gospel Rescue Weenie Wagon will be serving hot dogs, chips and drinks.

She said the pantry's purpose is bigger than either of the two organizations behind it. The hope is to establish a stronger sense of community for those who attend.

"We want to be here," Llanas said. "We want to be able to bless the community as a whole, all of us together, and make sure that everyone here is valued and appreciated and able to get that help."