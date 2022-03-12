x
43-year-old man dies after shooting in Fremont

Although no suspect was identified, police believe the shooting is an isolated incident.
FREMONT, Ohio — A 43-year-old Fremont man is dead after being shot early on Saturday morning. 

Fremont Police responded to the 200 block of Justice St. for around 2 a.m. for possible shots fired.

Upon arrival, police found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Officers immediately began lifesaving care to the victim who they identified at 43-year-old Marrio Dean.

Mr. Dean was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no suspects are in custody.

Fremont Police is still investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to please call 419-332-6464.

