43-year-old man dies after shooting in Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio — A 43-year-old Fremont man is dead after being shot early on Saturday morning.
Fremont Police responded to the 200 block of Justice St. for around 2 a.m. for possible shots fired.
Upon arrival, police found a man who had been shot multiple times.
Officers immediately began lifesaving care to the victim who they identified at 43-year-old Marrio Dean.
Mr. Dean was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say no suspects are in custody.
Fremont Police is still investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to please call 419-332-6464.