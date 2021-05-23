43-year-old Dundee man killed in apartment fire

The fire happened early on Sunday morning on Rawson St. in Dundee.

DUNDEE, Mich. — A 43-year-old Dundee, Michigan man is dead after an apartment fire on Rawson St. early on Sunday morning.

Dundee Police say that two of their officers, Derek Cole and Hunter Chirillo, responded to the fire where they found resident Sean Johnson calling for help from a second story apartment that was fully engulfed in flames.

Police say Cole, Chirillo and residents on the scene encouraged Mr. Johnson to jump but instead he fell back into the apartment due to the extreme heat, flames and smoke.

When the Dundee Twp. Fire Department arrived, firefighters were able to locate Mr. Johnson in a second story bedroom.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Ann Arbor where he later died from his injuries.

There were no other reported injuries in the fire.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, you are asked to call the Dundee Police Department 734-529-3430 or Deputy Bill Broman of the Monroe County Fire Investigation Team 734-240-2441.