TOLEDO, Ohio — You most likely have a woman in your life who's a real-life super hero. Now's your chance to get them some recognition.

The Toledo Walleye is teaming up with Jupmode and Toledo.com to celebrate women in the 419.

You can nominate a woman you feel should be noticed for the difference she's making in the community until Friday, January 24.

Six nominees will each receive $500 for the charity of their choice. An online vote determines one honoree who will get an additional $1,000 for their charity.

Online voting will take place from February 17 through March 15.

All six nominees will be honored at the Walleye game on Sunday, March 22.

