419 Sings virtual competition kicks off to crown top singer or band in the region

16 finalists were announced Wednesday to compete for the top prize of $2,500, a recording session and an on-stage performance at MCPA.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A unique fundraiser is underway to find the best singer or band in the region.

And at the same time raise money for folks in need in Hancock County.

There are 16 finalists in the 419 Sings contest.

Now, these 16 competitors will go head-to-head in a tournament bracket-style competition. The public gets to choose the winner of each matchup by voting online with a $1 donation.

"If you have a band that you love or a family member or friends that's engaged in this, get involved and vote. Because, first of all, we know the money is going to a great cause, second of all, those votes will keep them in the competition and make it to the end," said Angela Debosky, CEO of United Way of Hancock County.

Each Wednesday, the winners will be announced for the next round on the United Way's Facebook page.

Those who vote will be put into a pool for possible prizes.

The overall winner will receive $2,500, a recording studio session with Stone Soup Recording Studio in Maumee and will perform live on stage at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

"I really believe that MCPA is a community space, and getting community artists here can sometimes be challenging because we seat 1,000 people almost, and local bands don't sell 1,000 seats. So it's a great way to get them connected with MCPA, and connected with the rest of the community," said Heather Clow, Executive Director of the MCPA.

Voting for this round of 16 is open now through Sunday, Sept. 19.

Click HERE to see all 16 performances.

Each vote will only cost you a dollar, and there is no limit to how many times you can vote/donate.

"They are in the trenches, day in day out, serving the people in our community. So, although there is a really fun event to go with it in 419 Sings, we really want to make sure it has a component of 'look at these folks, look at what they're doing,' and seeing how we can help our community," said Debosky.