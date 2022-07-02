Sandusky man dead after State Route 420 vehicle collision in Lake Township

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say the 40-year-old man failed to maintain an assured clear distance when he ran into the back of a Ford F-350.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 40-year-old Sandusky man is dead after a crash in Lake Township in Wood County on Saturday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say Richard Haas was driving north on State Route 420 south of Libbey Rd. when he ran into the back of a pickup truck being driven by 26-year-old Bryan Dearth of Clyde, who was also heading north on Route 420.

State Route 420 and Libbey Rd. is just south of the I-280 interchange with the Ohio Turnpike.

Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened around 10:24 a.m.

Mr. Haas, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a hospital in Toledo where he was pronounced dead.

Mr. Dearth and his passengers – 26-year-old Alexander Pocock, of Bellevue and two small children – all suffered minor injuries.

Troopers say none of the adults, in either vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

