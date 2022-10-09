40,000 attendees expected at 29th Black Swamp Arts Festival

The festival in Wood County hosts thousands of different artists and musicians, both local and from around the world, to showcase their art that thousands will see.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Art comes in many forms and downtown Bowling Green's 29th Black Swamp Arts Festival is showcasing almost all of them this weekend. Hundreds of artists and musicians from all over the world are showing their work at the non-profit event hosted entirely by volunteers.

"We love being able to help out the local businesses as well as give a name to some of these artists," said Marketing Co-Chair, Carmen Cano. "We have artists coming in from all over the country just coming in for the Black Swamps Arts Festival."

Cano said they are expecting from 30,000 to 40,000 people to converge on Bowling Green and the surrounding community this weekend.

One of those people is Joyce Little who said she has been coming to the popular festival since it started in 1992. She said it's great since her grandchildren get to enjoy it with her now.

"I love the art and I just like to let them see it too and get the feel of it because they learn to appreciate it that way too," said Little.

Creators have to apply to be in the show months in advance hoping to secure a coveted spot. They have to send photos of their work as well as what their tent display would look like if they are accepted to the festival.

Husband and wife welders, Bryant and Sharon Tubbs were some of the people accepted in the show. This was their first year that they've participated. They also earned the "Best in Show" award for the pieces they create from flat sheets of metal.

"We are fortunate to be among these people. There are some really great. And I think everybody really needs to come out and support the arts," said Sharon Tubbs.

Said Oladejo-Alawal was last year's "Best in Show" winner. He said he came back to the event because of the organizers who give him and other artists the opportunity.

"It's more that just a place to show. They're becoming friends and family," said Oladejo-Alawal.

Art shows, music and food trucks continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the the free festival which takes place up and down Main St.