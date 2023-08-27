x
4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Madison: Watch as ODOT cameras capture the quake

The quake was registered at approximately 10:43 p.m. according to USGS.

MADISON, Ohio — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has confirmed a 4.0 magnitude earthquake in Madison happened Sunday evening.

The quake was registered at approximately 10:43 p.m. according to USGS and is categorized as "light" intensity with a depth of 7.2km (4.47 miles).

Traces of the earthquake could be felt as all the way from the far eastern parts of Cuyahoga County into the far wester parts of Pennsylvania according to the USGS's "ShakeMap" on their official website.

Matt Bruning of ODOT shared a video early Monday morning that captured the moment the earthquake hit.

"A little shaking going on Sunday night in NE Ohio," Bruning wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

You can watch that video below.

This earthquake comes just a few days after the USGS confirmed a smaller quake happened near the same location last Thursday.

