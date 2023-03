Nearly an hour after the AMBER Alert was issued, police said the child was found in Columbus with his mother.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 4-year-old boy who was reported missing from Whitehall Sunday, prompting an AMBER Alert, was found safe with his mother, according to the Whitehall Division of Police.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Aiden Rodrigo after he was allegedly abducted while he was playing in the front yard of his father’s home.