4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man dead in Akron shooting

The incident occurred on Princeton Street in the Summit Lake neighborhood.

AKRON, Ohio — A 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man are dead following a shooting in Akron's Summit Lake neighborhood late Friday night.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. outside a house on the 700 block of Princeton Street.

The victims were identified as 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny Gaiter.

When officers arrived, they found two significantly injured victims who both suffered from gunshot wounds.

Initially, Gaiter was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital in critical condition. Officials confirmed that the male victim died early Saturday morning.

According to the Akron Police Department, their initial investigation shows that there was a celebration in a nearby parking lot and one or more unknown suspects fired shots into the crowd that hit the two victims.

The shooting did not occur near any of the demonstrations taking place Friday night against the shooting death of Jayland Walker by Akron police. At this time, there is no reason to believe the two are connected.

In light of the shooting last night, Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett, as well as religious leaders, are calling for the community to come together with peace at this time.

At this time, an investigation is underway, and detectives are working to find out what happened and the motive behind the shooting.

No arrests have been made from the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact one of the following authorities:

Akron Police Department Detective Bureau 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

The Summit County Crimestoppers 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO with your tips 274637



Callers are allowed to remain anonymous if they wish.