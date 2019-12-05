TOLEDO, Ohio — According to Toledo police, a 4-year-old has died after they were shot in the head in west Toledo Sunday morning.

This happened on the 1100 block of Joyce Lane, the victim's parents' home, around 8:30 a.m.

According to police on the scene, the child's parents said the shooting was accidental.

The child's parents rushed them to the hospital with what police describe as serious injuries. They victim eventually succumbed to their injuries.

The names of those involved have not been released at this point. However, police have confirmed that a member in that household is an Ohio State Highway patrolman.

The Toledo Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.