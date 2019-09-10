ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a four-vehicle pileup on I-75 on Tuesday.

This happened just north of Beaverdam in Allen County at 5:45 p.m.

A vehicle driven by Quincy M. Salcido, 23, of Van Wert and a vehicle driven by Richard L. Fender, 66, of Tipp City were both stuck in traffic due to a construction zone transition closure just south of the crash scene.

A Volvo semi tractor-trailer driven by Wisam Dagwood, 34, of Belleriver, Ontario was slowing down as he approached the vehicles, when a Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Bhardwaj Vidit, 24, of Brampton, Ontario struck the back of Dagwood's trailer, which pushed into Fender's truck and then struck the back of Salcido's vehicle.

The Freightliner was partially separated from the trailer.

Vidit's trailer came to rest off the right side of the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dagwood's trailer stopped against the concrete median barrier along with the other part of the Freightliner tractor. He went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Salcido's vehicle came to rest in the roadway while Fender's vehicle was pulled off the road. Both were treated on scene and neither were transported to the hospital.

Mary J. Fender, 67, was a passenger in Richard Fender's vehicle. She was also treated on the scene, but claimed no injury.

All involved were reportedly wearing a seat belt. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The right lane was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

