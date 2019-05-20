TOLEDO, Ohio — Four minor students were arrested and warrants were issued for two more on Monday in the wake of a large fight during the school day at Scott High School.

During the fight, the school's principal, Dr. Carnel Smith, was struck in the face.

Two 17-year-olds, one 16-year-old, and one 15 -year-old were taken into custody Monday morning. The pair that fled the school are both 17 years old.

According to Toledo police, a large fight broke out in a hallway of Scott High School, during which the teens involved used pepper spray.

School security, school officials and district crews responded to the scene to break up the fight.

Police arrived to take the four suspects into custody and issue warrants for the two who fled.