FINDLAY, Ohio — There's a little more open space this week on the University of Findlay campus. Four houses, owned by UF and located on Howard Street, were demolished last week.

As part of the university's master plan, they have been purchasing neighboring homes when they become available.

Those houses are usually repurposed into housing or offices, but they never found a use for those due to their poor condition.

Now, school leaders have a blank canvas to figure out what to eventually build or develop in this property.

"A lot of different ideas are on the; from students housing and townhouses or athletic facilities with this being an athletic complex here already, or just a natural green space. It really, at the end of the day, boils down to how can we best benefit our students in our decision," Orion Jones, physical plant director at UF, said.

Jones said the ultimate goal is to eventually demolish all of the houses owned by the university and replace them with proper university buildings.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Go 419 Must-Do Rundown: Oct. 24-27

Ohio plans to increase payments to relatives caring for kids

Man charged with endangering children after bags with cocaine residue found in kids' toy box