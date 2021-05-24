Arriving officers found three bodies inside the apartment, as well as one victim outside.

Police are investigating after four people were found shot to death at an apartment building in West Jefferson.

Police responded to a 911 call from a passerby around 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the building on Jackson Street.

Officers have not released information on a suspect, but have said they believe it could be a targeted event based on the location of the building.

"Something brought somebody to a dead-end street," said West Jefferson Police Chief Chris Floyd.

West Jefferson police are leading the investigation, with help from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims.