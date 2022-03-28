3 children, 1 adult dead following Fulton County crash | How you can help the family

Following a tragic weekend crash, friends of the family have started a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral costs and medical expenses.

METAMORA, Ohio — There are still pieces of broken glass, fragments of a tail light and tire tracks at the scene of a fatal weekend crash in Fulton County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), it was a 21-year-old distracted driver who slammed into a car driven by Muriel Michael. In that car was her partner, Xavier Brown, their two children, Aurora and Riggs, and another child, Deklin Jankowski.

Brown and Jankowski died at the scene. Aurora and Riggs later died at the hospital.

Michael is currently the only survivor from the BMW. The driver of the vehicle that hit them was treated for minor wounds.

Troopers called it a shocking scene, and a tragic outcome that could have been avoided.

"You know, it looks like missing the stop sign was the root cause of the crash. You know, that's why we always want to remind people, it's a tragic reminder that when you're driving around, look ahead of you, to avoid distractions behind the wheel, and to always wear a seatbelt," OSHP Sgt. Ryan Pupura said.

Pupura noted that his last point is especially relevant, as the crash report indicated that not everyone was wearing their seat belts.

The tragedy sent shock waves through the community. Two of the children killed were Evergreen elementary students, and their superintendent, Eric J. Smola, said staff are doing what they can to help students deal with the loss.

"On behalf of Evergreen Local Schools, our hearts, prayers and condolences go out to all who were involved in the tragic auto accident. In addition to its counseling team, Evergreen will also have therapy dogs and counselors from neighboring school districts and agencies available this week to help our students and staff cope with this incredibly sad loss," Smola said.

Friends of the family have started a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral costs and medical expenses.

So far it's brought in four times the original goal and then some, with more donations coming in, raising some $21,300 dollars as of Monday night.

The GoFundMe's creator, Heather Sayen, a friend of the family, said Michael has been taken off life support, and they're at peace knowing she will soon join her family in the next life.

