4 children abducted from Columbus foster home

Franklin County Children Services said the children were reported missing on Dec. 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four children appear to have abducted from their foster home in Columbus according to Franklin County Children Services (FCCS).

FCCS said the children were reported missing on the morning of Dec. 10 after a review of security camera footage at the home from the night before.

The children were seen on the footage getting into a vehicle, FCCS said.

Columbus police said the home is near East Welch Avenue and South High Street.

The children's names and descriptions are:

Jamarion Ball, age 12, brown hair, brown eyes, 5'1" tall, weighs 96 pounds, was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie, jeans and carrying a backpack

Justice Baldwin, age 10, black hair, brown eyes, 5'6" tall, weighs 80 pounds, was last seen wearing a multi-color hat and light gray coat, carrying a backpack

Journey Ball, age 4, black hair, brown eyes, 3'6" tall, weighs 42 pounds, last seen wearing a pink coat

Royalty Ball, age 2, black hair, brown eyes, 3' tall, weighs 35 pounds, last seen wearing a leopard print coat