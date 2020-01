OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A multi car accident on State Route 2 has traffic backed up on Sunday evening.

Both directions of the road are closed according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Carroll Township Police in Ottawa County says the accident involved four vehicles and happened around 6:30 p.m.

The accident happened near the Davis-Besse power plant.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

WTOL is working to gather more information.