TOLEDO, Ohio — Along with multiple other events in northwest Ohio, the 37th annual Northwest Ohio Rib off is also canceled due to the coronavirus.

The three-day popular event was scheduled for August 14-16 and was expected to host at least 20,000 different people.

"Even if the virus appears under control by August and state restrictions are eased on large gatherings, it is impossible to know if the community would feel confident that they could safely attend a major outdoor event," said Luann Sharp the Marketing Director at The Blade.

This would've been the event's 37th year.

