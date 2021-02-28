36 year old killed in high-speed crash in central Toledo

Christopher Hayes died after crashing into another vehicle and hitting a pole on Bancroft Street. Hayes was driving at a "high rate of speed" according to police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver is dead after a two-vehicle crash in central Toledo early Saturday.

Toledo police arrived on the scene of the crash just after 2 a.m. Saturday. It was determined a traffic accident reconstructionist was needed for the investigation into the incident, according to a release by the Toledo Police Department.

The reconstructionist determined that a driver traveling south on Auburn Avenue stopped at the blinking red light on Bancroft Street. The driver turned left onto Bancroft Street and was struck by a vehicle driven at a "high rate of speed," by Christopher Hayes, 36, as described by police.

Hayes' vehicle continued on and hit a utility pole. Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver and their passenger were not injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.