36 year old killed in high-speed crash in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver is dead after a two-vehicle crash in central Toledo early Saturday.
Toledo police arrived on the scene of the crash just after 2 a.m. Saturday. It was determined a traffic accident reconstructionist was needed for the investigation into the incident, according to a release by the Toledo Police Department.
The reconstructionist determined that a driver traveling south on Auburn Avenue stopped at the blinking red light on Bancroft Street. The driver turned left onto Bancroft Street and was struck by a vehicle driven at a "high rate of speed," by Christopher Hayes, 36, as described by police.
Hayes' vehicle continued on and hit a utility pole. Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver and their passenger were not injured in the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
RELATED VIDEO: