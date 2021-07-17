MSP investigating death of 30-year-old woman found at country music festival in Lenawee County

Michigan State Police say they are investigating a death at the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan on Saturday.

Police say a 30-year-old woman from Croswell, Michigan was found dead around 7:30 a.m. at the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan.

The cause of the woman’s death is unknown at this time.

The Faster Horses Festival is a 3-day country music festival that takes place next to the Michigan International Speedway on U.S. Highway 12.

Many of the people who attend the event also camp at the site.