MSP investigating death of 30-year-old woman found at country music festival in Lenawee County

Michigan State Police say they are investigating a death at the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan on Saturday.
Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a death at a music festival in Lenawee County on Saturday.

Police say a 30-year-old woman from Croswell, Michigan was found dead around 7:30 a.m. at the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan.

The cause of the woman’s death is unknown at this time.

The Faster Horses Festival is a 3-day country music festival that takes place next to the Michigan International Speedway on U.S. Highway 12.

Many of the people who attend the event also camp at the site.

