30-year-old Michigan man charged for traveling to Toledo to engage in sexual conduct with minor

According to the criminal complaint, the 30-year-old began an online conversation with an undercover operative while reportedly believing the operative was 14.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Michigan man has been charged for traveling to Toledo to engage in sexual conduct with minor.

According to the criminal complaint, 30-year-old Chandos Bemus of Trenton, Michigan, began an online conversation with an undercover operative while reportedly believing the operative was a 14-year-old minor and knowingly asked the operative to engage in sexual conduct.

The criminal complaint states that Bemus agreed to meet the undercover operative at a hotel in Toledo, Ohio on Oct. 1. Bemus allegedly traveled to the operative’s hotel from Monroe, Michigan, with intentions to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Upon his arrival Bemus was arrested.