x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

30-year-old Michigan man charged for traveling to Toledo to engage in sexual conduct with minor

According to the criminal complaint, the 30-year-old began an online conversation with an undercover operative while reportedly believing the operative was 14.
Credit: wtol

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Michigan man has been charged for traveling to Toledo to engage in sexual conduct with minor.

According to the criminal complaint, 30-year-old Chandos Bemus of Trenton, Michigan, began an online conversation with an undercover operative while reportedly believing the operative was a 14-year-old minor and knowingly asked the operative to engage in sexual conduct.

The criminal complaint states that Bemus agreed to meet the undercover operative at a hotel in Toledo, Ohio on Oct. 1. Bemus allegedly traveled to the operative’s hotel from Monroe, Michigan, with intentions to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Upon his arrival Bemus was arrested.

He is facing three charges, including importuning telecommunication device engaging sexual activity; victim 13, 14, or 15, disseminating material harmful to minors and attempt to commit an offense.

RELATED: Michigan man arrested on child sex-related charges at Toledo hotel

RELATED: Findlay priest faces 10-count indictment, including sex trafficking of a minor

RELATED: Toledo man behind bars after breaking into home, found nude in victim's bed