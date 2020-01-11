x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

30-year-old man dead after high speed crash in south Toledo

Police say the man was driving at a high rate of speed when his car hit a business's sign
Credit: TEGNA

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old south Toledo man is dead after an accident on Sunday afternoon.

Police say Gregory McGowan was driving at a high rate of speed on Airport Highway near Western at 2:48 p.m. before entering a parking lot and hitting a business’s sign.

McGowan was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

McGowan’s passenger, 23-year-old Takoda Talbert of Toledo was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the accident happened at the address of a Save a Lot grocery store and Family Dollar store.

The accident remains under investigation.

Related Articles