30-year-old Defiance County man dead after snowmobile crash

The man was riding in a field near his home when he crashed into a deep ditch.

A 30-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on Friday night, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Shidler, from Mark Center. was riding his snowmobile in a field near his house around 11 p.m. when it crashed into a deep ditch.

The crash happened near the intersection of Fountain Street Road and Farmer Mark Road in Mark Center.

Shidler suffered an apparent head injury and was taken to the hospital in Hicksville where he was later pronounced dead.

Mark Center is between Hicksville and Defiance.