Police: 3-year-old girl accidentally shot by 4-year-old brother in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 3-year-old girl was hurt in an accidental shooting Friday afternoon on the north side of Columbus.
Police say officers went to the 1200 block of Parkview Drive just after 3 p.m. on a reported shooting.
Officers found the girl shot and she was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
According to police, the girl and her 4-year-old brother got hold of an unsecured gun in the home. The gun went off and the girl was hit.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).