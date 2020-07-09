x
Toddler that is NOT Braylen Noble found walking near Bancroft and Ashland

A toddler named Jeremiah, about 3 years of age, was found overnight safely and TPD is trying to find his family.
Toledo Police say this child, named Jeremiah, was found safely walking around the area of Bancroft and Ashland overnight Sunday. It is not missing child Braylen Noble.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say that a toddler who is not missing 3-year-old Braylen Noble was found walking overnight and needs to find his family. 

According to police, a boy named Jeremiah was found healthy and safe in the area of Bancroft Street and Ashland Avenue. This is not the missing boy from the Hunters Ridge apartments on Gibraltar Heights Drive, police stress. 

Jeremiah is about 3 years old. Police have not been able to locate his parents. He was found walking near Bancroft and Ashland overnight on Sunday. 

If you have any information regarding Jeremiah, call Lucas County Children Services at 419-213-3400. 

Toledo Police say this child, named Jeremiah, was found safely walking around the area of Bancroft and Ashland overnight Sunday. It is not missing child Braylen Noble..

As of noon, Braylen Noble, 3, remains missing and search parties have gathered for a fourth day to try to locate the toddler. The boy's mother reported him missing just after noon on Friday. 

