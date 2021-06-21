3-year-old breaks leg after being hit by a Jeep

Police say the child had just exited a parked vehicle and walked into the street. It was determine there was no negligence on the parent's part.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A three-year-old was taken to the hospital with a broken leg after walking out into the street in south Toledo on Saturday.

The crash happened on Foraker and Shadowlawn around 11 p.m.

Police say the child had just gotten out of a parked vehicle when they walked into the street and were hit by a Jeep. The child was taken to the hospital to be treated for a broken leg.

Police say after all parties involved and witnesses were interviewed, it was determined that there was no negligence on the parent's part.