3 Wauseon siblings graduate with valedictorian honors

The trio had perfect attendance throughout high school, with the oldest sister starting the family legacy in 2009.

WAUSEON, Ohio — Hannah, Sarah and Noah Becker.

All graduates of Wauseon High School.

All valedictorians.



"I just wanted to have fun in school, work hard and do my best really," said Noah Becker, the youngest and a recent high school graduate.

He said his two older sisters were his motivation. "I just looked up to them a lot when I was growing up so now I'm thankful I was able to achieve the same thing," said Noah.

Sarah, who is Wauseon High School's 2017 valedictorian, said that this was never really a plan between the three of them.



"In my head, it was really just trying my best in school and seeing where that led me and it ended up being valedictorian," said Sarah.



Hannah is the first Becker to become valedictorian when she graduated in 2009, starting this family legacy.

To no surprise, their parents are proud.

So what's the secret?

Their father Craig said it's keeping the pressure off.



"As a parent, love them, encourage them, support them and let them find their way," said Craig.



As for aspiring students, Sarah said the secret is "Do your homework and ask for help when you need it because teachers are very willing to help, you just need to know when to ask."



Noah will be a freshman at Miami University in the fall. Sarah just graduated from the University of Toledo and will begin applying for med schools soon. Hannah is a dentist in Toledo.

There is also a fourth Becker. While he didn't receive the same honor, his entire family says they believe he's the smartest one out of all of them.