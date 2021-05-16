3 Toledo men hospitalized after a crash involving 2 vehicles and 2 motorcycles

The Toledo Post of the Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on Dorr Street near Linden Lane in the city of Toledo overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Post of the Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on Dorr Street near Linden Lane in the city of Toledo overnight.

On Sunday at approximately 1:27 A.M. A 2013 Lincoln MKS was traveling westbound on Dorr Street, veered left of the center line and struck two motorcycles. Both riders were ejected from their motorcycles upon being struck. Another vehicle, a 2008 Ford Explorer, was traveling eastbound on Dorr Street and struck the motorcycle on of the 2 motorcycles.

The 2013 Lincoln MKS was driven by Kenneth Townsend from Toledo. Mr. Townsend was transported to Toledo Hospital where he remains in serious condition. It is unknown at this time if Mr. Townsend was wearing his seatbelt.

The motorcyclists were transported to the hospital. Both Rex Tall from Toledo and DeAndre Koonce from Toledo remains in serious condition. They were not wearing helmets.

The driver of the 2008 Ford Freeman Johnson from Toledo was not injured in the crash.