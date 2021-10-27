3 things you need to know: WTOL 11 mayoral debate; Local schools dropping mask mandates; What candy to watch out for this Halloween

It's hump day! Make sure you're not behind going into the end of the week by staying up-to-date with these stories.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's hump day! Make sure you're not behind going into the end of the week by staying up-to-date with these stories.

WATCH AGAIN: WTOL 11 Toledo mayoral candidate debate

An hourlong debate at the WTOL 11 studio last night brought your questions right the to candidates for Toledo mayor: incumbent Wade Kapszukiewicz and former mayor Carty Finkbeiner.

Many topics were covered, such as road repairs and violence in the city, and barbs were shared between candidates during the debate.

If you missed the debate, you can watch it all right here.

Multiple northwest Ohio school districts dropping mask requirement for students and staff

In response to Monday's announcement by the Ohio Department of Health of changes to quarantine requirements for students and staff exposed to positive COVID-19, several area schools are dropping their mask requirement, including Sylvania, Anthony Wayne and Maumee

Other districts are considering dropping their mandates as well.

Ahead of Halloween, Ohio AG warns parents to be aware of cannabis edibles that look like popular candy, junk food brands

Attorney General Dave Yost is warning Ohioans ahead of Halloween about illegal cannabis edibles that are packaged to look like well-known brands of snack foods and candy.