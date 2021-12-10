3 things you need to know: Missing woman's property searched, OSHP trooper released from hospital, Reba coming to Toledo

Get up to speed on these stories you may have missed from last night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Start your morning off right by getting up to speed on what news you may have missed last night right here.

House, property of missing Lenawee County woman searched on Monday

Investigators were searching the house and property of missing Lenawee County woman Dee Warner, 52 on Monday. Warner was last seen at her home on Munger Rd. in the early morning hours of April 25. She has not had any contact with her family or friends since she went missing and has not had any activity on social media or electronic devices.

Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said there wasn't any specific tip that led to Monday's search. He also said that agencies will potentially be searching the property again on Tuesday.

There's been no word on what law enforcement may have found or is looking for.

Ohio trooper injured in shooting released from hospital, recovering at home

Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Josef Brobst, who was shot last week during a traffic stop, is now recovering from home after being released from the hospital on Monday.

Brobst was shot Wednesday night in the lower body while conducting a stop on southbound I-75 in Findlay.

Suspect Robert Hathorn was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon after authorities say he used Brobst's service weapon against him.

Reba McEntire coming to Toledo