3 things you need to know: Mayoral debate on WTOL; update on school masks, quarantine policy; no Christmas tree shortage in northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Start out ahead on your Tuesday by getting up to speed with these top stories from Monday.

WTOL 11 hosts live Toledo mayoral candidate debate Oct. 26

The Toledo mayoral race is heating up ahead of the Nov. 2 General Election, and WTOL 11 is pleased to bring you a live, televised and livestreamed debate between Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and challenger Carty Finkbeiner on Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.

ODH updates school mask-wearing and quarantine guidance ahead of anticipated vaccine authorization for kids

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is making some changes to quarantine guidelines for schools and COVID-19 exposures.

This comes just one day before the FDA is expected to meet about vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11.

The changes to the guidance are in part due to the COVID-19 information school districts provide to the state weekly, as well as potential vaccine authorization for younger kids.

Nationwide pumpkin and Christmas tree shortage? Not here in northwest Ohio, farmers say

Nationwide, a shortage of pumpkins and Christmas trees is being reported, with less than ideal weather to blame.