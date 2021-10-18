3 things you need to know: House where teen was shot, killed catches fire; Truck driver shortage; Ohio ranks low on states safest from COVID-19

Catch up on the stories you may have missed from over the weekend.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Grab a cup of coffee and start your week off by catching up on the stories you may have missed from over the weekend.

Two homes were damaged in a fire on Friday that began at the location where a teenager was fatally shot less than 24 hours earlier in central Toledo.

The home is a total loss, and an adjacent home sustained minor damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

With staffing shortages all over, CDL drivers are in high demand right now.

School districts, shipping companies, transportation and more all can't keep up with demand without drivers.

Trainco Truck Driving School in Perrysburg is booked until the end of the year with people looking to get their CDL license.

Owner Mike Moscinski says the pandemic has exacerbated the need for drivers that was already there, and it's a great time to get into the business.

As Ohio slowly climbs out of the Delta variant surge, a new study from WalletHub says the Buckeye State has been one of the worst at fighting COVID-19.

Using data collected from hospitals and health departments, WalletHub created five key data points to determine how states across the country are handling COVID-19: transmission, hospitalizations, deaths, positive testing, and vaccination rates.