3 things you need to know: 1 dead after Ohio Turnpike plaza stabbing; New charges in OSHP trooper shooting; Arrest warrant issued in Foltz hazing case

TOLEDO, Ohio — Don't start your morning behind; stay up-to-date on what happened yesterday right here.

1 dead, 1 injured in stabbing at Ohio Turnpike plaza; suspect shot and injured by Sandusky County deputy

One person is dead and two others, including a suspect, are injured following a standoff situation at a plaza on the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County on Tuesday.

A Sandusky County Sheriff's deputy shot the male suspect in the fatal stabbing after he charged officials with the knife still in his hand. He was taken into custody and flown to an area hospital.

A preliminary investigation found that there were two stabbing victims, one of whom died on the scene. The second victim was transported by helicopter to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

New charges for Michigan man accused in OSHP trooper shooting incident

New charges have been filed for a Michigan man who led authorities on an hours-long manhunt in Findlay after an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was shot.

Robert Hathorn is now charged with failure to stop after an accident and failure to obey traffic control device, in addition to aggravated robbery.

Arrest warrant issued for defendant in Stone Foltz hazing death case

An arrest warrant was issued last week for Jacob Krinn, one of the men charged in the hazing death of former Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz.