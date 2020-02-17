TOLEDO, Ohio — Three teenagers were arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Sunday.

The chase happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Dorr St. and Parkside.

Officers attempted to pull over a red Chevy two-door when the driver of the Chevy failed to stop and lead police on a brief pursuit.

Police say the driver, 18-year-old Avante Adams, crashed the vehicle into a tree, disabling the vehicle and ending the pursuit.

A passenger of the car, 18-year-old Courtney Patterson, fled from the crash on foot but was taken into custody shortly after.

A 17-year-old minor was also a passenger in the car. All three teens were taken into custody.

Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen.