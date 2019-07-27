PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Three people were on board a boat when it caught fire on Lake Erie Saturday morning.

Coast Guard officials said the passengers were taken to shore by a good Samaritan. They were life-flighted from the scene.

One of them suffered from two broken ankles and severe burns while the other two also suffered from severe burns.

Viewer Gina Limbert sent us live video of the event.

The boat eventually burned to the waterline.

Coast Guard officials said that MSU Toledo is set to take over as pollution responders. Also on the scene were Port Clinton Police, Fire and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.