3 people shot, one person hit by car after shooting outside D.B Grill

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police were on the scene of a shooting early Wednesday morning in west Toledo.

The shooting happened outside D.B. Grill on W. Bancroft near Upton around 1:30 a.m. in the back of the building.

Police say three people were shot and one person was grazed in the shooting. Two people went to the hospital on their own and one person was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Police say one person was also accidentally hit by a car as people tried to leave the scene in a panic, but that person doesn't appear to be hurt.

Police say D.B. Grill is a nuisance property they are trying to crack down on.